CA Result 2022: ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021. The result has been released on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The list of websites on which it CA Final results 2022 can be checked are mentioned below. Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check results have also been mentioned below.

In order to check the results, students are advised to be ready with their registration number and PIN or password. Those who have registered for their result on e-mail would be getting the mail. To be noted that ICAI had informed about the result release date through a notification. ICAI had released an official statement which reads, "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022."

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: Check list of official websites

caresults.icai.org icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org

CA Result 2021: Step-by-step guide to check ICAI CA foundation result

Step 1: After the release of results, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for 'CHECK RESULTS' section and then click on the link which reads CA final or CA foundation results

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number or PIN and log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference

Direct Link here

Here is the direct link to check the ICAI CA Final result

Here is the direct link to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2021

The results that are released are for CA Foundation and Final examinations that were held on December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021. Registered candidates took the exam in offline mode in two different shifts. Paper 1 and 2 were conducted for a duration of 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted for 2 hours for all candidates.