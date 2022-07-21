CA Result 2022: ICAI Declares CA Inter May Results, 5.46% Of Students Pass; Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
ICAI CA Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Inter Result 2022 today, July 21, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter Examinations in May can now check their scores by visiting the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. Candidates must take note that to check the ICAI CA Inter result, they are required to log in using their registered account using their PIN and date of birth. This year, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams for May 2022 session were conducted from May 14 to May 31, 2022, in offline, test center mode. Along with the CA Inter Result, ICAI has also released the CA Inter May Merit List which students can access using their registration number or exam roll number.
|
Groups
|
No of candidates appeared
|
Number of candidates
|
Pass Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earlier, the CA May Result was scheduled to be released on July 19, but it got postponed and the results have been released today. The registrations for CA Intermediate and CA Final will now commence on August 10. Those who pass CA Inter May 2022 examination can apply for the CA Final programme. The last date to register for CA Final, Intermediate for November 2022 session is August 31, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.