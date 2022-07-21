CA Result 2022: ICAI Declares CA Inter May Results, 5.46% Of Students Pass; Check Here

ICAI CA Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Inter Result 2022 today, July 21, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter Examinations in May can now check their scores by visiting the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. Candidates must take note that to check the ICAI CA Inter result, they are required to log in using their registered account using their PIN and date of birth. This year, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams for May 2022 session were conducted from May 14 to May 31, 2022, in offline, test center mode. Along with the CA Inter Result, ICAI has also released the CA Inter May Merit List which students can access using their registration number or exam roll number.

CA Inter May Exam Pass Percentage

Groups No of candidates appeared Number of candidates Pass Percentage Group 1 80605 10717 13.30 Group 2 63777 7943 12.45% Both Groups 24475 1337 5.46%

CA Inter May Exam toppers 2022

This year, Rajab Kabra has secured AIR 1 in the CA Inter May 2022 Exams. Kabra has secured 666 marks out of 800 and his percentage is 83.25% Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati has secured AIR 2. Bothra has scored 658 marks out of 800 and her percentage is 82.25% Kumal Kamal Hardwani from Kamptee- Nagpur has secured AIR 3 with 643 marks out of 800. Hardwani's percentage is 80.38.

List of websites to check CA Inter May Result 2022

icaiexams.icai.org Icai.nic.in icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2022: Here's how to download the ICAI CA May Result

Step 1: To download the CA Inter May Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of the ICAI examination.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CA Intermediate result 2022 link.

Step 3: Also, candidates can use the direct link provided here - CLICK HERE

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their PIN number and date of birth or application number.

Step 4: The CA Inter results may 2022 be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Here's direct link to check ICAI CA Result 2022

Earlier, the CA May Result was scheduled to be released on July 19, but it got postponed and the results have been released today. The registrations for CA Intermediate and CA Final will now commence on August 10. Those who pass CA Inter May 2022 examination can apply for the CA Final programme. The last date to register for CA Final, Intermediate for November 2022 session is August 31, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

