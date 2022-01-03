CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Results Today, Here's How To Download

CAT 2021: Candidates who took the CAT exam in November 2021 are waiting for CAT Result date to be announced. It is being expected that the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad will be releasing results on Monday, January 3, 2022. However, till now no official date has been announced by IIM Ahmedabad regarding results. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their percentile and download scorecards once the result is released. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the same. Once released, it can be accessed on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can check the important dates, past trends analysis, and other details here. Here is how to download CAT 2021 scorecards.

Past Trends

CAT 2021 result is expected to be out by January 3, 2022

CAT 2020 result was out on January 2, 2021

CAT 2019 result was out by January 4, 2020

CAT 2018 result was released on January 5, 2019

In order to check the results quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with their User ID and Password. Post the release of results, IIMs will also release their own admission criteria. This year as many as 2 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take exam. The exam was held on November 28, 2021 following COVID-19 protocols.

IIM Ahemdabad has already released the preliminary answer key on December 8, 2021. Candidates who took the exam were provided with an opportunity till December 11 to raise objections on the same. To be noted that the final result will be prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates.

CAT 2021 Result: Here is how to download CAT scorecards