Last Updated:

CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Likely To Release Results Today, Here's How To Download

CAT 2021 results are expected to be out by IIM Ahemdabad on Monday, January 3, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can follow these steps to check the same.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CAT 2021

Image: Shutterstock


CAT 2021: Candidates who took the CAT exam in November 2021 are waiting for CAT Result date to be announced. It is being expected that the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad will be releasing results on Monday, January 3, 2022. However, till now no official date has been announced by IIM Ahmedabad regarding results. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their percentile and download scorecards once the result is released. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the same. Once released, it can be accessed on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can check the important dates, past trends analysis, and other details here. Here is how to download CAT 2021 scorecards.

Past Trends

  • CAT 2021 result is expected to be out by January 3, 2022
  • CAT 2020 result was out on January 2, 2021
  • CAT 2019 result was out by January 4, 2020
  • CAT 2018 result was released on January 5, 2019

In order to check the results quickly, candidates are advised to be ready with their User ID and Password. Post the release of results, IIMs will also release their own admission criteria. This year as many as 2 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take exam. The exam was held on November 28, 2021 following COVID-19 protocols.

IIM Ahemdabad has already released the preliminary answer key on December 8, 2021. Candidates who took the exam were provided with an opportunity till December 11 to raise objections on the same. To be noted that the final result will be prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates.

CAT 2021 Result: Here is how to download CAT scorecards

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click the link that reads “CAT Score 2021”
  • After being redirected to the result window, enter the required login credentials like User ID and Password and click on the “Login” button.
  • In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar.
  • The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.
READ | IMA Dehradun Recruitment: Apply for 188 Group C posts; check eligibility, full details
READ | CUTN Recruitment: Vacancy open at Central University of Tamil Nadu; Apply for 30 posts
READ | CAT 2021: IIM Ahmedabad releases provisional answer key, check direct link here
READ | Bengal govt, IIM-Calcutta join hands to impart training to 1,300 heads of schools
READ | CAT 2021 result likely to be released soon, check previous year' trends & more
Tags: CAT 2021, IIM Ahmedabad, CAT Result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND