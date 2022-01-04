CAT Result 2021: IIM-Ahmedabad Alumni Couple Top CAT Exam; Here's How To Check Result

CAT IIM Ahmedabad Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) released the Common Admission Test (CAT) results on Monday, January 3, 2022. Maruti Konduri and Sayali Kale, who are alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad, topped the examination. Maruti secured a 100 percentile while his wife, Sayali, scored a 99.97 percentile. The couple co-own an ed-tech start-up called "Cracku" and took part in the examination just to teach their students.

Maruti is from Visakhapatnam and holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Bombay. He took the CAT exam for the first time in 2008 and scored 99.97 percentile. Sayali completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from VJTI Mumbai and she hails from Thane, Maharashtra. She too had qualified for the CAT Exam in 2008 by securing the 99.91 percentile to get into IIM Ahmedabad. IIM conducted the CAT 2021 Examination on November 28, 2021, and more than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination for admission to MBA and other courses at IIMs, IITs, and other top management institutes in India. Check key details below.

CAT Result 2021 IIM Ahmedabad | Direct link

Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2021 Exam and want to check the CAT Result can follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - IIM Ahmedabad CAT Result 2021.

CAT Result 2021 IIM Ahmedabad: Here's how to check CAT result

Step 1: Visit the official website of iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CAT 2021 Score Card/Result."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open up.

Step 4: Now enter login credentials.

Step 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

