Last Updated:

CAT Result 2021: IIM-Ahmedabad Alumni Couple Top CAT Exam; Here's How To Check Result

CAT Result 2021: Maruti Konduri and Sayali Kale, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, topped the exam. Maruti scored 100 percentile and Sayali scored 99.97 percentile.

Written By
Amrit Burman
CAT Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


CAT IIM Ahmedabad Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) released the Common Admission Test (CAT) results on Monday, January 3, 2022. Maruti Konduri and Sayali Kale, who are alumni of IIM-Ahmedabad, topped the examination. Maruti secured a 100 percentile while his wife, Sayali, scored a 99.97 percentile. The couple co-own an ed-tech start-up called "Cracku" and took part in the examination just to teach their students.

Maruti is from Visakhapatnam and holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Bombay. He took the CAT exam for the first time in 2008 and scored 99.97 percentile. Sayali completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from VJTI Mumbai and she hails from Thane, Maharashtra. She too had qualified for the CAT Exam in 2008 by securing the 99.91 percentile to get into IIM Ahmedabad. IIM conducted the CAT 2021 Examination on November 28, 2021, and more than 2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination for admission to MBA and other courses at IIMs, IITs, and other top management institutes in India. Check key details below.

CAT Result 2021 IIM Ahmedabad | Direct link 

  • Candidates who appeared in the CAT 2021 Exam and want to check the CAT Result can follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - IIM Ahmedabad CAT Result 2021.

CAT Result 2021 IIM Ahmedabad: Here's how to check CAT result

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of iimcat.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CAT 2021 Score Card/Result."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open up.
  • Step 4: Now enter login credentials.
  • Step 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Image: Shutterstock

READ | XAT 2022 to be conducted tomorrow; check admit card & exam day guidelines here
READ | CSIR UGC NET Exam: NTA to close registration window today; here's how to apply
READ | NIOS Public Exam 2022: Registration for April-May examination begins; check details
READ | SBI PO Mains exam analysis: Check difficulty level, selection process & interview date
READ | CBSE Board Exam 2022: Board issues public advisory regarding term 2 exam
Tags: CAT Result 2021, IIM Ahmedabad, CAT 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND