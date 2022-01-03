Last Updated:

CAT Result 2021 Released On Official Website; Here's Direct Link To Download

IIM CAT Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results today, January 3, 2022.

CAT Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 results today, January 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the CAT 2021 result by visiting the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The test was held on November 28, 2021. This year, more than 2.30 lakh candidates registered their names for the examination, and around 85 percent of them appeared in the test. CAT 2021 was held at 428 test centers across 156 cities. The duration of the IIM CAt 2021 Exam was 120 minutes.

This year a total of 9 candidates scored 100 percentile, 7 belong to an engineering academic background while 2 are from the non-engineering stream. A total of 19 candidates (all male) have secured 99.99 percentiles this year.

CAT Result 2021: Direct Link

  • To download the IIM CAT 2021 Result, candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here to download IIM CAT Result 2021 - CLICK HERE

IIM CAT 2021 Result: Here's how to download IIM CAT Result 2021

  • Step 1: To download the CAT 2021 Result candidates first need to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in 
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, find and click on the "CAT 2021 Score Card Download" window.
  • Step 3: Enter login credentials such as a user id and password.
  • Step 4: CAT Result would now appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Scroll down and find your name
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

