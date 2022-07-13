CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know When To Expect CBSE Class 10, 12 Results

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Lakhs of students who took the matric or inter exam this year are waiting for CBSE term 2 result to be out. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams in April-May 2022. As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 or matric exams were conducted between April 26 and May 4, 2022. Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

Amid the speculations being made related to CBSE result release date, latest update is that CBSE is likely to announce Class 10 result later this month. CBSE 12th result 2022 date has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by July second week.

CBSE 10, 12 exam pattern: Overview

For the academic session 2021-22, the exams were conducted in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were held for multiple-choice questions. As per pattern, the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and were conducted in April - May 2022. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Result 2022: How to download scorecard from official websites

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for result or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

