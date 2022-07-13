Last Updated:

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know When To Expect CBSE Class 10, 12 Results

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 is expected to be out in July end and July second week respectively. Once released, it can be checked on various platforms.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Image: PTI


CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Lakhs of students who took the matric or inter exam this year are waiting for CBSE term 2 result to be out. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams in April-May 2022. As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 or matric exams were conducted between April 26 and May 4, 2022. Class 12 exams were conducted between April 26 and June 15, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website results.cbse.nic.in. 

Amid the speculations being made related to CBSE result release date, latest update is that CBSE is likely to announce Class 10 result later this month. CBSE 12th result 2022 date has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be out by July second week.

CBSE 10, 12 exam pattern: Overview

For the academic session 2021-22, the exams were conducted in two terms. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were held for multiple-choice questions. As per pattern, the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and were conducted in April - May 2022. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Websites to check

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Result 2022: How to download scorecard from official websites

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage,  look for result or 'what's new' section
  • Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2022
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Results Via Digilocker App

  • Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.
  • Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.
  • Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.
  • Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022.
  • Step 5: Fill in the required information.
  • Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result or the Class 12th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference
READ | CBSE Class 10 result 2022: How to check CBSE 10th term 2 result on Digilocker, UMANG apps
READ | CBSE Class 10 result 2022 delayed, likely to be declared in July second week
READ | CBSE results 2022: Board releases circular for schools ahead of releasing board result
READ | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Official Update: CBSE term 2 results in last week of July
READ | CBSE 10th, 12th results to be released by July end; See how to check scores via DigiLocker
COMMENT