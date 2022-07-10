CBSE 10th, 12th Results To Be Released By July End; See How To Check Scores Via DigiLocker

CBSE 10th 12th Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the Class 10, Class 12 term 2 results by the end of this month. As per media reports, the results will be released in the last week of July. However, there has been no official confirmation from CBSE. Once released, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of CBSE-cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Along with the results, the Board will also release the digital copies of the mark sheets, certificates, and other documents within a few days of the result declaration.

After the declaration of the results, if students face difficulty in assessing their scorecards due to heavy traffic, they can use the DigiLocker to check Class 10th and 12th results. The official website to check results on Digi Locker is digilocker.gov.in. Students are required to use their roll number and school code to log in to the official portal. The Board may also release the results through SMA or upload them on the UMANG application.

List of websites where you can check CBSE Term 2 Result 2022

cbseresults.nic.in results.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Results Via Digilocker App

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022.

Step 5: Fill in the required information.

Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result or the Class 12th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative