CBSE 10th Results 2023 To Be Declared Shortly; Know When To Expect Class 10 Results

CBSE 10th results 2023: CBSE will declare class 10th results shortly. Know when to expect class 10 results. CBSE class 12th result has been declared today.

Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 10th result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th results 2023 on May 12. Now, all eyes are on the CBSE Class 10th result declaration 2023. CBSE is soon going to announce the class 10 results 2023. 

CBSE conducted the class 10th exams 2023 from February 15 to March 21. Over 21 lakh candidates took the matric exams this year. As of now, CBSE has not announced any date for declaring the Class 10 results 2023. 

When to expect CBSE Class 10th result 2023?

CBSE did not announce the date or time for class 12th results declaration in advance. The CBSE class 12 results were declared directly at 10:44 am on May 12. Similarly, it is expected that CBSE won't announce the Class 10th result date in advance. However, students can expect the CBSE class 10th results by today evening, or by May 13. 

Once declared, CBSE class 10th results will be available on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. See the steps to check the results here. Moreover, students can check their results on other platforms like Digilocker and UMANG apps or website. 

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2023? 

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 10 result links (will be updated later) 
  • Step 3: A log in page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE class 10th 2023 result
