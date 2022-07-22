CBSE 12th Result 2022 Out: Alternative Ways To Check Class 12 Results Via App, Websites

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 term 2 exam Results on Friday, lakhs of students can check their marks by visiting the official website of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in. Here are some alternative ways to check the Class 12th results.

Here's Alternative ways to check CBSE 12th Results Online

1. Mobile App-UMANG (Available both on Android & iOS) http://web.umang.gov.in

2. Digital Academic Documents through DigiLocker- http://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

It started in the year 2016, this year also CBSE will provide Digital Academic Documents viz. Mark sheets cum Passing Certificates, Migration Certificates and Skill Certificates (wherever applicable) through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha' which is integrated with DigiLocker.

Candidates' digital mark sheets cum passing certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates will also be available in DigiLocker. Students can download the mobile app from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or

Apple App store (http://apps.apple.com/in/app/digilocker/id1320618078) to access their certificates

3. 6-digit Security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts

In order to further strengthen the security and privacy of students' data, it has been decided to introduce a 6-digit Security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts. After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' sections. The student-wise Security PIN file is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Security PIN to individual students.

Students can visit the URL http://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse for the initiation of the DigiLocker account confirmation process.

To confirm DigiLocker account students have to select a class, then, enter the school code, roll number, and 6-digit security PIN (the PIN shall be provided by the school, if not received, students can contact their schools.

An OTP will be sent on the mobile number entered. Now enter OTP (One Time Password) received on your mobile number.

After that, candidate DigiLocker account shall be activated-- upon successful confirmation-- Click on "Go to DigiLocker account"

In case, if students are already registered users of DigiLocker i.e. students' mobile number is already registered with DigiLocker, the student may be prompted with the following message i.e. "Please click on Go to DigiLocker account"

4. Special provision for foreign students to access of Digital Academic Documents by students of CBSE schools locates in foreign countries.

Special provisions have been made for students of CBSE schools locates in foreign countries to access their Marksheet Cum Certificates & Migration Certificates is one pf given procedures after the declaration of results

By visiting portal https://results.digilocaker.gov.in/

Trough face verification method http://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/publuc/intl/getcertificate/

By sending an email to support#digitallocker.giv.in with the subject line "International Student CBSE-2022"

5. The school-wise results will also be made available to schools on their Email-ids

