Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has declared the class 12th results 2023 today, May 12 at cbseresults.nic.in. Around 16.3 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12th exams this year. The pass percentage has dipped by 5.38% as compared to last year. This year, only 83.77% of the students have passed the exam. This year, Trivandrum has performed the best with the highest pass percentage while Prayagraj has the lowest. See full details on CBSE Class 12 results here.

CBSE Class 12th Results 2023: Key Takeaways

This year the overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12th board exam 2023 is 87.33%.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 92.71%

This year, 1,25,705 students will have to appear for the CBSE Class 12th compartmental exams.

The students can improve their scores in 1 subject through this exam scheduled to be held in July.

This year, 22,622 students have scored more than 95% in class 12 exams.

No topper list or merit list will be shared by the board this year.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas performed the best with a pass percentage of 97.51%.

This year the pass percentage of schools in Delhi East is 91.5%.

A total of 93.24% of students passed in Delhi West.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi schools is 92.22%

Candidates who are not satisfied with their CBSE scores can apply for re-evaluation and re-checking.

The portal for re-evaluation and rechecking will open on May 16. Click here to know how to apply for the same.

to know how to apply for the same. This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage. 90.68% of girls passed CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 while only 84.67% of boys passed the exam.