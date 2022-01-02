CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Likely To Be Out By January Second Week; Check Details

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: As the CBSE board exams are over for both classes 10 and 12, students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Board Term 1 Result. Following the recent reports, the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result is scheduled to be announced by the CBSE board by the second week of January 2022. Students will be able to check the same on its official website cbse.nic.in. It is also being expected that CBSE Term 2 sample papers can be released on the official website of CBSE in January 2022.

Websites to check results

cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

How to check results via SMS

CBSE results may also be available through SMS. Students will be able to check results by registering their phone numbers. The SMS could be sent individually for both 10th and 12th classes.

Evaluation process

Students should know that they will not be getting marksheets this time. It is because this is the mid-term exam. The final mark sheets will be released after the term 2 examinations. The provisional dates for the CBSE term 2 exams are to be conducted in April and May. It is provisional as it totally depends on the COVID-19 situations. The final term exam will be based on both MCQ and long based questions.

CBSE paper evaluation: Official announcement

Schools were sent password mails first by the CBSE. The operation code will be sent at 10.45 a.m.

First of all, schools were told to ensure that question papers had to be printed within the stipulated period and accordingly, they should make the arrangement of equipment required for printing.

In case, there was any delay in the start of the examination, the students were given additional time equal to the lost time

The practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre was stopped from 16.12.2021 onwards.

All the Centre Superintendents were told to pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer.

The Centre Superintendent and Observer had to sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also. Once OMRs are packed & sealed, the same were dispatched to the concerned Regional Office.

Image: PTI