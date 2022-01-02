CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Likely To Be Out By January Second Week; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: As the CBSE board exams are over for both classes 10 and 12, students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Board Term 1 Result. Following the recent reports, the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result is scheduled to be announced by the CBSE board by the second week of January 2022. Students will be able to check the same on its official website cbse.nic.in. It is also being expected that CBSE Term 2 sample papers can be released on the official website of CBSE in January 2022.
CBSE results may also be available through SMS. Students will be able to check results by registering their phone numbers. The SMS could be sent individually for both 10th and 12th classes.
Students should know that they will not be getting marksheets this time. It is because this is the mid-term exam. The final mark sheets will be released after the term 2 examinations. The provisional dates for the CBSE term 2 exams are to be conducted in April and May. It is provisional as it totally depends on the COVID-19 situations. The final term exam will be based on both MCQ and long based questions.