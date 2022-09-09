CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The CBSE Class 10 compartment result has finally been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of the CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and hall ticket.
The CBSE Class 10 compartment exam was held between August 23, 2022, and August 29, 2022. The compartment exam was conducted for those candidates who failed to qualify for the board exam. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the CBSE Class 10 compartment result.
The verification process of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the compartment exam will begin from the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the third day of declaration of result.