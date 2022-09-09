CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The CBSE Class 10 compartment result has finally been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of the CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and hall ticket.

The CBSE Class 10 compartment exam was held between August 23, 2022, and August 29, 2022. The compartment exam was conducted for those candidates who failed to qualify for the board exam. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the CBSE Class 10 compartment result.

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To check the CBSE Class 10 compartment result, candidates are required to visit the official website of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says "Secondary School Compartment Examination Class 10 Results 2022."

Step 3: The results link will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the details such as the hall ticket number, date of birth, school number, etc. and download the result.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result for future use.

NOTE: Candidates should keep visiting the official website of CBSE for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to download the CBSE Class 10 compartment result - Click here

The verification process of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the compartment exam will begin from the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the third day of declaration of result.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative