CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Out; Girls Outshine Boys; 94.40% Of Students Pass

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10 board examination results. Students who appeared in the exams can check their CBSE results by visiting cbseresults.nic.in. To check CBSE results, students are required to use their school code, roll number, and admit card ID. This time, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2 in the case of theory papers. In practice, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

CBSE 10th Pass Percent

This year, a total of 2109208 students registered for the CBSE Class 10 Exam. Of these, 2093978 students appeared in the examination. While a total of 1976668 passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage to 94.40%.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result: Girls outshine boys

As per reports, the girls have again performed better than boys in the class 10 examinations by 1.41%. The overall pass percentage for girls is 95.21% while the overall pass percentage for boys is 93.80%.

List of websites where you can check CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Results 2022: Here's how to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard

Step 1: To download the CBSE Class 10 Results, candidates need to visit the official websites—cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 designated link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter the required credentials, such as their roll number.

Step 4: Submit the CBSE 2022 result and download it.

Step 5: Print the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check CBSE class 10 results - CLICK HERE

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check scores via DigiLocker app

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Students must then choose either the Class 10 result 2022 or the Class 10 result 2023.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information.

Step 6: The Class 10th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen automatically.

Step 7: Download and print the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative