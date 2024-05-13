Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST
CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 OUT Live Updates: Class 10th Scorecard Link, Pass Percentage Here
CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE has declared class 10th scorecards at cbseresults.nic.in. How to check, direct link, pass percentage, top performing regions and other details can be found here. Check latest updates here.
1: 44 IST, May 13th 2024
Guwahati regions has recorded the lowest passing rate of 77.94% preceded by Noida with 90.46% and Bhopal at 90.58%.
1: 40 IST, May 13th 2024
Trivandrum region tops with 99.75% passing rate followed by Vijaywada and Chennai with 99.6 % and 99.3%, respectively.
1: 38 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13. The results have been released in two months.
1: 35 IST, May 13th 2024
- Visit the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Navigate to the 'Result' tab on the homepage.
- Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2024.
- Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
- Submit the details to view your result.
- Verify the result displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
1: 35 IST, May 13th 2024
This year, a slight increase of 0.48% has been recorded in pass percent. In the year 2023, 93.12% of students had passed.
1: 34 IST, May 13th 2024
A pass percentage of 93.60 has been recorded this year. Around 22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of whom around 20 lakh passed.
1: 31 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE has declared the class 10th results 2024 at cbseresults.nic.in. Click here for direct link
Published May 13th, 2024 at 13:36 IST