Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 OUT Live Updates: Class 10th Scorecard Link, Pass Percentage Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE has declared class 10th scorecards at cbseresults.nic.in. How to check, direct link, pass percentage, top performing regions and other details can be found here. Check latest updates here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Guwahati records lowest passing rate
Trivandrum regions tops with 99.75% Passing Rate
CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2024
Guwahati regions has recorded the lowest passing rate of 77.94% preceded by Noida with 90.46% and Bhopal at 90.58%.

Trivandrum region tops with 99.75% passing rate followed by Vijaywada and Chennai with 99.6 % and 99.3%, respectively. 

CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13. The results have been released in two months. 

  1. Visit the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in.
  2. Navigate to the 'Result' tab on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2024.
  4. Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
  5. Submit the details to view your result.
  6. Verify the result displayed on the screen.
  7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
This year, a slight increase of 0.48% has been recorded in pass percent. In the year 2023, 93.12% of students had passed.

A pass percentage of 93.60 has been recorded this year. Around 22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of whom around 20 lakh passed.

CBSE has declared the class 10th results 2024 at cbseresults.nic.in. Click here for direct link 

