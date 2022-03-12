CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared: Here's How To Check Result And Get Marksheet

The crucial CBSE Class 10th result for term 1, the year 2022 has been declared. The mark sheets of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams have been sent to the respective schools. After downloading and processing the result, schools will be able to collate and share the marks scored by the CBSE Class 10 students.

To access their Class 10 term 1 results, students can log into cbse.gov.in or https://cbseresults.nic.in/ once released.

Meanwhile, the board has issued a statement terming report of class 12 result announcement 'fake'. A fake tweet in the name of CBSE was doing the rounds on social media on Friday claiming that the CBSE class 12 results will be declared at 2 pm on March 11. However, this turned out to be fake.

It was earlier expected that CBSE will first declare class 12 results followed by the 10th results. However, this didn't happen. Now, as the CBSE class 10th result is declared first, students can expect class 12th results anytime soon.

Candidates need to keep in mind that the board will release the scorecards of term 1 exams held in November-December 2021 and not release exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result for the academic year 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2 scheduled to be held in March-April 2022. CBSE has shared the class 10th results 2022 with the schools via email using Shiksha official email ID.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021; Here's how to check

Visit the official website of CBSE and then go to the results page for Class 12 Term 1 and click the link

Now enter your school's code and roll number

Then, click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen

Review the results and save the page

CBSE Class 10th result sent to schools via email

On the other hand, the CBSE has released the term 2 date sheets for the class 10 exam. The class 10 exam will be held from April 26 to May 24, the detailed datasheet is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.