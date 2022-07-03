CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Likely To Be Out On July 4, Here's How To Check Result

CBSE 10th result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the class 10th or matric result on July 4, 2022. It is noted that as of now, the date has not been confirmed by CBSE. However, as per sources, the matric result is most likely to be out tomorrow. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to check it by following the steps mentioned below. To check the same on the website or DigiLocker, students should be ready with their roll number and password.

CBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 - Where to check results

cbse.gov.in

cbresults.nic.in

Students should be aware that the CBSE term 2 results 2022 will have the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams. Meanwhile, for the term 1 result, the board sends result sheets to schools, and students collect their mark sheets from the respective schools. Here is how to download CBSE board results 2022.

CBSE 10th results 2022: Here is how to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the class 10 term 2 result link.

Step 3: On the redirected page, enter the required details.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned in it.

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 21 lakh students took their Class 10 exam. Over 14 lakh students appeared for class 12 term 2 exams 2022. The students need to secure a minimum of 30% marks to clear the Class 10 and 12th exams.

CBSE Launches 'Pariksha Sangam' Portal Ahead Of Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently launched a digital portal called Pariksha Sangam to streamline all board exams and result-related activities. CBSE portal 'Pariksha Sangam' aims to integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. This comes before the release of class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022.

Students would be able to apply for revaluation of the results, request the photocopy of the answer sheets, and much more through CBSE Pariksha Sangam. As per the portal, schools, students, and teachers would be able to access exam reference material, pre and post-exam activities, exam activities and the school DigiLockers, and more. An integrated communications and payment system has also been launched as part of the portal.