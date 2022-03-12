Last Updated:

CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Board Sends 10th Results To Schools Via Email

CBSE class 10th term 1 result 2022 has been declared. CBSE has sent the results to schools via email. See how to check CBSE Class 10th result 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
cbse

Image: Shutterstock


CBSE class 10th result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education hss released the class 10 term 1 result. Lakhs of students who took the class 10 exam and were waiting for the results. CBSE has, however, not released the results on its official website but sent the results to the respective schools via email.

The CBSE board has decided to share the results of the Class 10 students with the schools over email. School’s would be able to share the marks scored by the students with them after they download and process the result. Meanwhile, it is expected that the board may also release the CBSE 10th term 1 result online on cbseresults.nic.in. 

To be noted that there is no update on the declaration of the class 12 term 1 result yet. However, it is expected to be out by the end of this week.

This year the board is conducting exams in two terms. Term 1 result for class 12 is out and term 2 dates have been announced by the Board. Final result will be prepared only after calculating marks of both term I and term II. Here are the steps that can be followed to download the results.

Websites to check result once uploaded 

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. results.digilocker.gov.in
  3. digilocker.gov.in
  4. cbseresults.nic.in

How to get CBSE 10th term 1 results from schools

Candidates must ask their schools to know when and how they will get their results. Schools will have to download the results of their students from the email sent by CBSE Board. After processing and downloading the results, the schools will be able to share the results with them.

Here's how to check CBSE term 1 class 10 result 2022 online after they are uploaded 

  • Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 results, candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
  • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022" 
  • Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4 - Once submitted, the class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use.

CBSE term 1 result for class 12: Here's how to check on digilocker

  • For checking CBSE term 1 result 2022, go to the official website digilocker.gov.in.
  • Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin that was created during registration
  • Click on the scorecard download link to check results 
  • Enter the required information and download your result
Tags: cbse term 1 result, cbse 10th result, cbse term 1 class 10th result
First Published:
