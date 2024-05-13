LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

CBSE Results 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Declared, Direct Link

CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results 2024 have been declared at cbse.gov.in. Check result link, pass percent, toppers details here. Trivandrum region tops. Girls outshine boys with higher pass rate. 87.98% of total students pass. No merit list this year. Over 24K students get 95% and above marks. Full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 Live Updates | Image: PTI
CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Declared, 93.66% Pass
CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 Expected Today
CTSA Schools, JNV Students Perform The Best
1: 22 IST, May 13th 2024

CBSE has declared Class 10 Result 2024. A total of 93.66% of students have passed.  Click here for result link. 

12: 47 IST, May 13th 2024

CBSE Class 10th results 2024 are expected to be announced today in the afternoon.

12: 04 IST, May 13th 2024

This year, students of Central Tibetan School Association (CTSA) have performed the best with the highest pass rate of 99.23%. JNV students have recorded a psss rate of 98.90%. 

Kendriya Vidyalaya recorded 98.81% pass rate. 

12: 02 IST, May 13th 2024

CBSE will not release merit list this year also, to avoid unhealthy competition. 

11: 59 IST, May 13th 2024

A total of 94.97% of students have passed the exam in Delhi regions.  

 

12: 48 IST, May 13th 2024

Only 75.28% of students passed in Prayagraj region. Noida recorded the 2nd lowest pass rate with 80.27%. Read full story here. 

11: 54 IST, May 13th 2024

Trivandrum regions tops with 99.91% pass rate.

 

 

 

11: 47 IST, May 13th 2024

Girls have again outperformed boys in CBSE Class 12th Results 2024. A total of 91.52% of girls have passed the exam while only 85.12% of boys cleared the exam. 

11: 45 IST, May 13th 2024

A total of 24068 students have scored above 95% marks. Moreover, 116145 students scored above 90% marks. 

11: 39 IST, May 13th 2024

CBSE Has recorded a slight increase in pass percent this year. In the year 2023, 87.33% passed while this year 87.98% of students passed the class 12 exam. 

11: 37 IST, May 13th 2024

A total of 87.98% of total students passed the CBSE Class 12th Result 2024. 

11: 36 IST, May 13th 2024

CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 Declared. 

Published May 13th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

