Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:23 IST
CBSE Results 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Declared, Direct Link
CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results 2024 have been declared at cbse.gov.in. Check result link, pass percent, toppers details here. Trivandrum region tops. Girls outshine boys with higher pass rate. 87.98% of total students pass. No merit list this year. Over 24K students get 95% and above marks. Full details here.
- Education
- 2 min read
1: 22 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE has declared Class 10 Result 2024. A total of 93.66% of students have passed. Click here for result link.
12: 47 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE Class 10th results 2024 are expected to be announced today in the afternoon.
Advertisement
12: 04 IST, May 13th 2024
This year, students of Central Tibetan School Association (CTSA) have performed the best with the highest pass rate of 99.23%. JNV students have recorded a psss rate of 98.90%.
Kendriya Vidyalaya recorded 98.81% pass rate.
12: 02 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE will not release merit list this year also, to avoid unhealthy competition.
Advertisement
11: 59 IST, May 13th 2024
A total of 94.97% of students have passed the exam in Delhi regions.
12: 48 IST, May 13th 2024
Only 75.28% of students passed in Prayagraj region. Noida recorded the 2nd lowest pass rate with 80.27%. Read full story here.
Advertisement
11: 54 IST, May 13th 2024
Trivandrum regions tops with 99.91% pass rate.
11: 47 IST, May 13th 2024
Girls have again outperformed boys in CBSE Class 12th Results 2024. A total of 91.52% of girls have passed the exam while only 85.12% of boys cleared the exam.
Advertisement
11: 45 IST, May 13th 2024
A total of 24068 students have scored above 95% marks. Moreover, 116145 students scored above 90% marks.
11: 39 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE Has recorded a slight increase in pass percent this year. In the year 2023, 87.33% passed while this year 87.98% of students passed the class 12 exam.
Advertisement
11: 38 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 direct link is available at cbse.gov.in. Here's direct link.
11: 37 IST, May 13th 2024
A total of 87.98% of total students passed the CBSE Class 12th Result 2024.
Advertisement
11: 36 IST, May 13th 2024
CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 Declared.
Published May 13th, 2024 at 11:40 IST