Updated May 13th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

CBSE Results 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Declared, Direct Link

CBSE Results 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results 2024 have been declared at cbse.gov.in. Check result link, pass percent, toppers details here. Trivandrum region tops. Girls outshine boys with higher pass rate. 87.98% of total students pass. No merit list this year. Over 24K students get 95% and above marks. Full details here.