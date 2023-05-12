Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Results Out: Pass Percentage Dips By 5.38%, Girls Continue To Outshine Boys

The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 results with 87.33 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38 per cent from last year. There will be no merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition", the board announced.

Press Trust Of India
The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials said.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects," a senior board official said.

The pass percentage is higher than the 83.40 recorded in 2019 in the pre-Covid period, the official added.

The pass percentage last year was 92.71.

Girls continued to outshine boys, recording a six percentage point higher passing rate.

Over 16.60 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91 while the Prayagraj region reported the lowest at 78.05.

Over 1.25 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category. 

