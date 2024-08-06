Published 13:15 IST, August 6th 2024
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result: Apply For Marks Verification From Today; Steps, Details Here
CBSE Supply Marks Recheck: CBSE Class 12 supplementary results were announced on August 2, 2024. Students who wish to verify their marks can now apply online.
- Education
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Verification From Today | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:15 IST, August 6th 2024