Published 13:15 IST, August 6th 2024

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result: Apply For Marks Verification From Today; Steps, Details Here

CBSE Supply Marks Recheck: CBSE Class 12 supplementary results were announced on August 2, 2024. Students who wish to verify their marks can now apply online.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Verification From Today
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Verification From Today | Image: PTI
