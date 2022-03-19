CBSE Class 12th result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12th Term 1 Results 2022. CBSE board has sent the CBSE Class 12th term 1 marksheets to the respective schools over email. Schools will be able to collate and share the marks scored by the CBSE Class 12 students after they download and process the result. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, but were delayed. According to official information, as many as 36 lakh candidates have appeared this year for the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the Class 10 Term 1 Examination Results on March 12, 2022. The board communicated to the schools the performance of class 10 students in the theory paper of the exam. This is the first time that CBSE has held the board examination semester-wise. The Term-1 examination was conducted during November–December 2022, as per official information. Term 2 exams will be held from April 26–May 2, 2022, which will be subjective. Like the board communicated to the schools about the performance of class 10 students, chances are high that this time also the Board will reveal about the performance of Class 12 students.

CBSE 12th result 2022: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To view the results, candidates must contact their schools

Step 2: School principals will have to download their students' results

Step 3: Schools will print out each student's result after processing it

Step 4: Then the school heads will distribute the results among students.

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 for class 10, 12 out

Apart from the result, CBSE has also released the term 2 date sheets for the class 10 and 12 exam. The class 10 exams will be held from April 26 to May 24. In view of the summer season, the examinations will be held every day at 10:30 AM. Class 10 examination will begin on April 26 with different co-circular activity exams on the first day, followed by English (Language and Literature) on the second day. Class 12 examination will also begin on April 26 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, and other exams on the following day.

