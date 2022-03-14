Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Will CBSE Declare Class 12 Results Offline?

CBSE class 12 term 1 result 2022 can be out anytime soon. Once released, result can be checked on website & the marksheet will be available in offline mode.

CBSE

Image: PTI


CBSE class 12 term 1 result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the class 12 result by this week. Class 12th Term-1 Results once released can be checked on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Recently CBSE released class 10 results. The matric result was released in offline mode which means that the students will get their marksheet from the respective school. The same is being predicted with class 12 term 1 result. It is likely that cbse class 12 term 1 marksheet once released will be available in offline mode.

As many as 36 lakh candidates have appeared this year for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. This is for the first time that CBSE is conducting the board examination semester-wise. The Term-1 examination was conducted during November–December 2021 and Term 2 exams will be held from April 26–May 2, 2022, which will be subjective.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Websites to check result

  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Result 2022: Here's how to check the result

  • Step 1: To view the results, candidates must go to the CBSE website (https://cbse.nic.in/).
  • Step 2: Next, go to the Class 12 Term 1 results page and click on the link.
  • Step 3: Now enter your roll number and school code.
  • Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
  • Step 6: Candidates must keep a hard copy of the application for future reference
