CBSE Class 12 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12th term 1 results. The Class 12 Term 1 results have been sent to the schools' registered email addresses. The results will now be processed by the schools and shared with the students. It is advised that students must contact their respective schools to receive their results.

CBSE 12th result 2022 declared, board sends marksheet via e- mail

Currently, the Board has only released the results of the Term 1 MCQ examination. For the Term 1 result, the candidates were not given a pass or fail mark. These are only for the term 1 exam; the final results will be announced after the term 2 exams. Notably, the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 examination result has not been released on the official website of the board, and the CBSE has sent the mark sheet via e-mail.

Class 12 Term I exams were held from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various examination centers. This time the results have been declared in a secretive manner as the board has decided that it will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. Candidates must be aware that the final results will be published after the term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be conducted in April. However, CBSE has not released the date sheet. Earlier, it was anticipated that CBSE results would be released through the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in, or the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or SMS.

Image: PTI/ Representative