CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Likely To Be Out This Week; Here's How To Check The Results

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CBSE term 1 results 2022: The result for the class 12 term 1 exam is likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. However, as of now, no confirmation has been made by the board about the result release date. A board official recently told the Careers360 that class 12 and class 10 results will be out this week. Class 12 results are expected to be out on March 9 or March 10, 2022. Class 10 result is likely to be out by the end of this week.
Once the results are released, students who took the exam can check their class 12 Term 1 results by visiting any of the websites mentioned below. Recently, the board announced that the Class 10, 12 Term 2 examination will be conducted on April 26, 2022, in the offline mode under strict COVID measures. The steps to check the class 12 result and the list of official websites has been attached below. Students are also advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle for being updated.