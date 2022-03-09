CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Likely To Be Out This Week; Here's How To Check The Results

CBSE term 1 results 2022: The result for the class 12 term 1 exam is likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. However, as of now, no confirmation has been made by the board about the result release date. A board official recently told the Careers360 that class 12 and class 10 results will be out this week. Class 12 results are expected to be out on March 9 or March 10, 2022. Class 10 result is likely to be out by the end of this week.

Once the results are released, students who took the exam can check their class 12 Term 1 results by visiting any of the websites mentioned below. Recently, the board announced that the Class 10, 12 Term 2 examination will be conducted on April 26, 2022, in the offline mode under strict COVID measures. The steps to check the class 12 result and the list of official websites has been attached below. Students are also advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle for being updated.

Websites to check result

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in.

Board exams Result: Know how to check CBSE Term 1 class 12 results 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 results candidates must visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022"

Step 3 - Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4 - Post submitting, the class 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Students are advised to download the same, go through it and also take a printout of their results for future use

How to check result on DigiLocker