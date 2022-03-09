Last Updated:

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Likely To Be Out This Week; Here's How To Check The Results

CBSE term 1 Class 12 result is expected to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
cbse

Image: Pixabay


CBSE term 1 results 2022: The result for the class 12 term 1 exam is likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. However, as of now, no confirmation has been made by the board about the result release date. A board official recently told the Careers360 that class 12 and class 10 results will be out this week. Class 12 results are expected to be out on March 9 or March 10, 2022. Class 10 result is likely to be out by the end of this week. 

Once the results are released, students who took the exam can check their class 12 Term 1 results by visiting any of the websites mentioned below.  Recently, the board announced that the Class 10, 12 Term 2 examination will be conducted on April 26, 2022, in the offline mode under strict COVID measures. The steps to check the class 12 result and the list of official websites has been attached below. Students are also advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter handle for being updated.

Websites to check result

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. cbseresults.nic.in.

Board exams Result: Know how to check  CBSE Term 1 class 12 results 2022

  • Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 results candidates must visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
  • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022"
  • Step 3 - Enter roll number and date of birth and click on submit
  • Step 4 - Post submitting, the class 12 results will appear on the screen
  • Step 5 - Students are advised to download the same, go through it and also take a printout of their results for future use

How to check result on DigiLocker

  • Go to the Digilocker app
  • Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin
  • Click on login, Digi locker will be opened
  • Results will be displayed on the app, download the same
READ | CBSE to SC: Petitioners cannot claim detailed scorecard of all class 10 school students
READ | CBSE to prepare proper infra in schools for disabled students, suggestions invited
READ | CBSE Result 2022: Board to use block chain technology for results, here's how to use
READ | CBSE term 1 results 2022 Date and Time: Class 12th result likely by March 10
READ | CBSE CTET result 2021 delayed, students urge CBSE to announce result date soon
Tags: cbse, cbse class 12 result, cbse term 1 results
First Published:
COMMENT