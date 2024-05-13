CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 Declared, 87.98% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 board examinations, marking a significant milestone for students across the country. As eager candidates await their scores, the CBSE has facilitated multiple platforms for result access, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all.

Result Access: Students can conveniently check their Class 12 results on two dedicated websites: cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, the scores will also be accessible through DigiLocker, further streamlining the result dissemination process.

Checking Procedure: To access their results, students need to follow a simple procedure:

Advertisement

Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in. Navigate to the Class 12 result section. Enter the required credentials, including roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Log in to the portal and view your marks.

Direct Link for CBSE Class 12 Result.

Advertisement

Exam Schedule and Details: The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 2. A staggering number of approximately 39 lakh candidates were eligible to sit for the Class 10 and 12 final exams, reflecting the widespread participation and significance of these board examinations.

Conclusion: With the declaration of the Class 12 board exam results by the CBSE, students can now embark on the next phase of their academic journey armed with their achievements. The availability of multiple result access points ensures that every student can promptly obtain their scores and proceed with their future plans. As the CBSE continues its commitment to education excellence, these results serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of students nationwide.

Advertisement