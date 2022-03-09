CBSE CTET Result 2021 Delayed, Students Urge CBSE To Announce Result Date Soon

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education was supposed to release the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on February 15, 2022. Neither the result has been released and nor has the result date been announced. Registered candidates who took the exam are eagerly waiting for the results to be out and are even tagging CBSE in their tweets which demands result date to be out soon.

For accessing the CTET 2021 December session exam result, students should be ready with their CTET roll number and date of birth. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to download results, once released.

Candidates must know that CBSE released the answer keys and question paper with responses for the candidates' reference. The deadline to apply ended on February 4, 2022. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections raised on the provisional key. Results will be prepared on the basis of final key. It is to be noted that there is no provision for rechecking or revaluation of their results. "There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained," read the official notice issued by CBSE.

Delay in CBSE CTET Result 2021: Check students' reactions here

#ctetresult #CTET bhai result de do yaar. Y u all r playing with our life?? pic.twitter.com/dMG0HiDBBD — Aman Kumar (@AmanKum88804308) March 8, 2022

CBSE CTET December 2021 Result: Steps to check scores

Step 1: For checking the CTET Results candidates will have to go to the official CTET website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the CTET Dec 2021 Result link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in to the dashboard using their CTET roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The CTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, check and download the result

Step 6: Take a screenshot or printout for future use

The Board conducted CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 was conducted in a single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the exam on January 21 was conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.