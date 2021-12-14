CBSE Improvement Exam: Board To Consider Previous 'pass' Result For Class 12 Students

CBSE improvement exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary education has issued a notification which is expected to be a big relief to students who failed in the CBSE improvement exam. Considering the career of students, the Board has decided to take their previous 'pass' result into account. CBSE informed this decision in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court recently. This CBSE affidavit came in response to a plea that was filed by a group of students who either failed or secured less than the marks scored under the CBSE Tabulation policy. As per CBSE, students who failed or were declared RT (repeat theory) in class 12 result will be allowed to retain their previous results.

Significance of decision

This decision has been taken by Central Board of Secondary Education in order to make sure that the academic career of a student is not affected. This is in line with the changed syllabus of the current academic session. “Thus, this is a conscious and reasoned decision to give relief to only such students who have failed in the improvement exam but had passed as per the tabulation policy,” the CBSE affidavit filed by advocate Rupesh Kumar said.

CBSE alternate evaluation policy

This year, the board did not conduct CBSE board exam for classes 10 and 12 due to COVID pandemic. To evaluate and give marks to students, CBSE opted for an alternative assessment method. Under the tabulation policy, students were given the liberty to improve their marks in case they were not satisfied with the alternative assessment.

However, there was a condition in the tabulation policy prepared by CBSE that said that in case a student appears for the improvement test, the marks obtained in that will be considered as the final marks. The condition was that the students were not allowed to claim on the previous marksheet. CBSE noticed that many students had failed in the improvement exam. Students who get less marks in improvement exam have requested the Court to take into account their earlier marks. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar on Monday directed the Board to take a compassionate view of the matter as this policy was evolved under peculiar circumstances.