Last Updated:

CBSE JA Recruitment Revised Result Out, Check Official Notification Here

CBSE JA recruitment result has been revised by the Board on May 25, 2022. The notice can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE

Image: Shutterstock


CBSE JA Recruitment 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education released the JA result in 2021. After the release of result, the board received RTIs/representations from some candidates regarding the result. The RTIs were forwarded to the recruiting agency, and the agency after scrutiny of contents of RTIs has submitted the revised result. 

To be noted that the candidates added in the revised result for the post of Junior Assistant have already qualified the skill test on February 21, 2021. The selected candidates are provisionally eligible subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria as stipulated in recruitment rules. In cases where more than one candidate secures equal aggregate marks, tie is resolved by applying the measures that is Date of Birth, with older candidate placed higher. 

official notification reads, "Mere inclusion of the name of the candidate in the list of provisionally eligible candidates in the result notice does not confer any right upon the candidate over the post unless the Board is satisfied after such inquiry as may be considered necessary that the candidate is suitable in all respect for appointment to the post."

Document verification schedule to be out shortly

To be noted that the provisional selection of above candidates shall be further subject to the genuineness of the documents on the basis of which he/she has claimed to fulfill the eligibility conditions. The schedule for document verification will be uploaded on CBSE website shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. 

READ | Jamia likely to extend entrance test dates due to CBSE board exams

CBSE JA recruitment: Here is how to check official notification

  • Step 1: Go to the official website cbse.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on main website tab
  • Step 3: Look for infocus heading and click on the link which reads, "Corrigendum - Post of Junior Assistant 25/05/2022"
  • Step 4: The official notification will be opened up on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the same and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 

 

READ | CBSE class 10 term 2 social science exam analysis: Students find paper 'easy, not lengthy'
READ | CBSE Term 2 class 10 Hindi exam analysis: Students found paper bit tricky but not lengthy
READ | CBSE class 12 term 2 Accountancy paper easier than Term 1 exam, say students
READ | CBSE extends deadline for schools to upload class 10, 12 practical marks
Tags: CBSE, cbse ja, cbse ja result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND