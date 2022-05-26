CBSE JA Recruitment Revised Result Out, Check Official Notification Here

CBSE JA Recruitment 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education released the JA result in 2021. After the release of result, the board received RTIs/representations from some candidates regarding the result. The RTIs were forwarded to the recruiting agency, and the agency after scrutiny of contents of RTIs has submitted the revised result.

To be noted that the candidates added in the revised result for the post of Junior Assistant have already qualified the skill test on February 21, 2021. The selected candidates are provisionally eligible subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria as stipulated in recruitment rules. In cases where more than one candidate secures equal aggregate marks, tie is resolved by applying the measures that is Date of Birth, with older candidate placed higher.

official notification reads, "Mere inclusion of the name of the candidate in the list of provisionally eligible candidates in the result notice does not confer any right upon the candidate over the post unless the Board is satisfied after such inquiry as may be considered necessary that the candidate is suitable in all respect for appointment to the post."

Document verification schedule to be out shortly

To be noted that the provisional selection of above candidates shall be further subject to the genuineness of the documents on the basis of which he/she has claimed to fulfill the eligibility conditions. The schedule for document verification will be uploaded on CBSE website shortly. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

CBSE JA recruitment: Here is how to check official notification