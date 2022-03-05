CBSE Result 2022: Board To Use Block Chain Technology For Results, Here's How To Use

CBSE Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education will be using blockchain technology for Board exam results documents. To be noted that CBSE is expected to release the result of class 10 and 12 anytime soon. Till now, no official date has been announced. However, it is expected to be out in March 2022.

CBSE result block chain technology: Official notification

CBSE in a notice issued in October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure

How to use blockchain

All users viz. students, educational institutions, employers can verify academic documents by visiting https://cbse.certchain.nic.in or CBSE Main website https://cbse.gov.in Click on “Verify” menu option on top menu bar available on the home page. Select the class from the pop up. Input basic details like Roll No, Date of Birth (in case of Class X only), Exam Year, Exam Type, and Student Name (partial), and press ‘Go’ to confirm Once the details are validated, the marks statement (available presently) of the student is displayed.

Here's how to check CBSE term 1 result 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Results candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022" or "CBSE 12th Result 2022."

Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.

Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use

CBSE term 2 exam 2022: Details

Second term of CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on April 26, 2022. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. Only objective or multiple-choice questions were included in the term-1 papers. CBSE in the month of January released Sample Paper For 10th, 12th Exams Following the pattern, Term 2 exams will have subjective pattern question. Therefore, the sample question papers released for both Class 10 and 12 are for the subjective type paper. Students who will be taking the exam can check the sample papers on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.