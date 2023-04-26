Last Updated:

CBSE Result 2023 For Classes 10, 12 Likely Next Week; Know Where And How To Check

CBSE Result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th is likely to be declared soon. Results are expected in May. Read to know recent updates on CBSE result 2023.

Leechhvee Roy
CBSE Result 2023

CBSE Board Result 2023: Students of 10th and 12th standard who recently appeared for their crucial board exams, are eagerly awaiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, to release the widely anticipated result for 2023. This year, the CBSE administered the board exams for Class 10th from February 15 to March 21, and for Class 12th the exams were from February 15 to April 5. 

According to reports, the Central Board Of Secondary might announce the CBSE board results in the first week of May. However, CBSE has not officially announced the date for CBSE result declaration. Once declared, class 10 and 12 students can check and download their CBSE 10th Board Result 2023 and CBSE 12th Board Result 2023, respectively, by visiting the board's official website, cbse.gov.in. Students can also access their individual results through SMS and Digilocker. According to reports, the CBSE Board Exams 2023 review or correction process was completed in the third week of April.

For any developments regarding the CBSE board result 2023, students in classes 10 and 12 are urged to often check the official website and social media accounts of the CBSE.

CBSE Result 2023: How to check and download results from official websites

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: Look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section on the homepage 
  • Step 3: Click on 'CBSE Result 2023'
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like enrollment number/roll number when asked
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker

  • Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through the Apple store or Play store as per your device 
  • Step 2: Register and create an account on the Digilocker app using your registered mobile number
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
  • Step 4: After the completion of verification, click on the Education tab on DigiLocker's homepage
  • Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab
  • Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number accurately 
  • Step 7: The result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout
