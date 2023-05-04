CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Rechecking Of Marks Underway; 10th, 12th Results Next Week

CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the class 10th, and 12th results soon. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results. Candidates must note that CBSE declares the board results in May. According to the latest update, CBSE board exam papers are already evaluated and the board is busy rechecking the marks input.

CBSE Board Results 2023 Update: Board busy in rechecking marks

The paper-checking process was completed around April 22 and the evaluators have entered the marks of the students on the CBSE result input portal. The board is now matching the marks inputs with the answer sheets to ensure zero errors. The board, however, does not recheck the answers but matches the marks given by the evaluators with the marks entered in the result portal. This takes around 15-20 days.

So, the candidates can expect their CBSE class 10th and 12th results around the second week of May. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online. The list of websites to check CBSE Board Results 2023 has been given below.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Where to check Results

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

How to check CBSE Board Results 2023

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link for class 10th or class 12th

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number

Step 7: The result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check results on UMANG app