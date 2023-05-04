CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Rechecking Of Marks Underway; 10th, 12th Results Next Week

CBSE Result 2023 Latest Update: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the class 10th, and 12th results soon. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly waiting for their results. Candidates must note that CBSE declares the board results in May. According to the latest update, CBSE board exam papers are already evaluated and the board is busy rechecking the marks input.
CBSE Board Results 2023 Update: Board busy in rechecking marks
The paper-checking process was completed around April 22 and the evaluators have entered the marks of the students on the CBSE result input portal. The board is now matching the marks inputs with the answer sheets to ensure zero errors. The board, however, does not recheck the answers but matches the marks given by the evaluators with the marks entered in the result portal. This takes around 15-20 days.
So, the candidates can expect their CBSE class 10th and 12th results around the second week of May. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online. The list of websites to check CBSE Board Results 2023 has been given below.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Where to check Results
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
How to check CBSE Board Results 2023
- Step 1: Visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section
- Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link for class 10th or class 12th
- Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
- Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result
CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker
- Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store
- Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
- Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
- Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
- Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab
- Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number
- Step 7: The result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout
Here's how to check results on UMANG app
- Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play store.
- Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number
- Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section
- Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 or class 12 results and select the academic year
- Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit
- Step 6: Result will be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout