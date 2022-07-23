CBSE Results 2022: When And How To Apply For Marks Verification, Re-evaluation & More

CBSE declared the Class 10 and 12 results on July 22, 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education has now released a notification regarding the revaluation of answer sheets for those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks or evaluation process. The Board is giving the students an opportunity for verification of marks, a facility to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets, and a re-evaluation of their answers.

All those students who want to apply for any of the above-mentioned facilities must keep in mind that the requests for all processes will be accepted only through the online portal and during the specified schedule along with processing charges. According to the official notification released by CBSE, students can submit the fee only through online banking and any offline application submitted by the candidates will be duly rejected.

CBSE results marks verification

Candidates applying for verification of marks will receive the outcome of verification in the same login account from where she/he has applied for verification. In case of any change in marks (increase/decrease), candidates will be informed about it.

Applying to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Only those candidates who have applied for verification of marks online in a manner as prescribed above will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Any application submitted on behalf of the students and also the incomplete application form will be rejected.

Re-evaluation of evaluated answer books

Only those candidates who have applied for and obtained a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to the questions.

Fees, Important Dates

Candidates can apply for the verification of marks from Tuesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 28, 2022, till 11:59 p.m. Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per subject if they apply for verification of marks. For obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, students can apply online from August 8 to August 9 at 11:59 pm to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. The fee for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book is Rs 700 per answer book. For revaluation of the answer sheets, candidates can apply between August 13 and August 14, 2022, till 11:59 p.m. The fee for the evaluation of the answer key is Rs 100 per question.

CBSE Results Marks Verification: Here's how to apply

To apply for verification of marks candidates need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbse. nic.in

Then, click on the link that reads, 'Schedule for Verification of Marks'.

The link will be redirected to a new page with input fields.

Proceed by filling in the roll number, school number, and exam center number.

Automatically, a list of subjects for the student appeared will appear on the screen.

Select the subject you want to apply for verification of marks.

Complete the fee payment process by using Debit Card/ Credit Card.

