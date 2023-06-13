CBSE Results 2023 For Re-evaluation And Verification Of Marks Declared, Direct Links Here

The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023 for the 1st lot. Students who applied for re-verification or re-evaluation can check the results online at the official website – cbse.gov.in. Steps to check the results and a direct link for the same have been given below.

How to check CBSE re-evaluation, and verification results 2023

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Now click on the 'Results' tab

Click on the class 10th or 12th re-evaluation/verification link

A login page will open

Key in your roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Your CBSE result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CBSE declared class 10th and 12th results 2023 on May 12. A total of 87.33% of class 12th students passed and 93.12% of class 10th students passed the CBSE board exams this year. Students were allowed to apply for re-evaluation and re-verification of marks from May 16 till July 5.