CBSE Results 2023 For Re-evaluation And Verification Of Marks Declared, Direct Links Here

CBSE results 2023: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023 for the 1st lot.

The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023 for the 1st lot. Students who applied for re-verification or re-evaluation can check the results online at the official website – cbse.gov.in. Steps to check the results and a direct link for the same have been given below. 

How to check CBSE re-evaluation, and verification results 2023

  • Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in
  • Now click on the 'Results' tab 
  • Click on the class 10th or 12th re-evaluation/verification link
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your roll number, school number and admit card ID. 
  • Your CBSE result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check CBSE class 12th revaluation, re-verification results 2023

Direct link to check CBSE class 10th revaluation, re-verification results 2023

CBSE declared class 10th and 12th results 2023 on May 12. A total of 87.33% of class 12th students passed and 93.12% of class 10th students passed the CBSE board exams this year. Students were allowed to apply for re-evaluation and re-verification of marks from May 16 till July 5. 

