CBSE Results 2023 For Re-evaluation And Verification Of Marks Declared, Direct Links Here

Image: PTI
The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023 for the 1st lot. Students who applied for re-verification or re-evaluation can check the results online at the official website – cbse.gov.in. Steps to check the results and a direct link for the same have been given below.
CBSE declared class 10th and 12th results 2023 on May 12. A total of 87.33% of class 12th students passed and 93.12% of class 10th students passed the CBSE board exams this year. Students were allowed to apply for re-evaluation and re-verification of marks from May 16 till July 5.
