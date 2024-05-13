Advertisement

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 board exam results, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of thousands of students across the country. As the results are unveiled, various educational institutions and associations have showcased remarkable performances, reflecting the dedication and hard work of students and educators alike.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: CTSA Performs Better Than JNVs, KVs

The Central Tibetan Schools Association (CTSA) emerges as a frontrunner in this year's Class 12 results, boasting an impressive pass percentage of 99.23%. This exceptional achievement underscores the commitment to academic excellence within the Tibetan schools' network, celebrating the success of students and educators alike.

Following closely behind, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) showcase commendable performances, with pass percentages of 98.90% and 98.81% respectively. These results affirm the efficacy of the holistic educational approach adopted by these institutions in nurturing well-rounded individuals.

In the realm of government-aided schools, a pass percentage of 91.42% is recorded, reflecting the collective efforts of students and teachers in navigating the academic challenges and achieving commendable outcomes.

Meanwhile, government schools and independent institutions showcase respectable performances, with pass percentages of 88.23% and 87.70% respectively. These results highlight the diversity within the educational landscape and the varied approaches adopted by institutions in facilitating student success.

About CTSA

The Central Tibetan Schools Association (CTSA) was established in 1961 with the aim of providing education to Tibetan children residing in India while preserving their culture and heritage. Over the years, CTSA has undergone restructuring, with the Government of India transferring its schools to the Department of Education (DoE), Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), or registered societies run by DoE, CTA.

Currently, CTSA operates six senior secondary schools, including both residential and day schools, in locations such as Shimla, Dalhousie, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mussoorie, and Herbetpur. These schools follow the CBSE curriculum, with NCERT books supplemented by Tibetan textbooks published by DoE, Dharamshala. CTSA plays a crucial role in providing quality education to Tibetan children in India while preserving their cultural identity and promoting holistic development

Conclusion: As the CBSE Class 12 results unfold, they offer valuable insights into the achievements and performances of educational institutions across different sectors. The remarkable pass percentages achieved by organizations such as the Central Tibetan Schools Association, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Kendriya Vidyalayas reflect the dedication and commitment of students and educators towards academic excellence.

As students celebrate their achievements and prepare to embark on new adventures, the CBSE remains committed to fostering a conducive learning environment and supporting the educational aspirations of every student. These results serve as a testament to the resilience, perseverance, and determination of students and educators, paving the way for future successes and accomplishments.