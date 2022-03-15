CBSE Term 1 Result: Error In Class 10 Odia Paper Rectified; 28,310 Students Benefitted

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the answer key for Class 10 Odia paper as there were some discrepancies in the question paper. Around 28,310 students have benefited from this revision in the paper. The Board has sent the revised results of these students to their respective schools via email. The grades of these students have been increased as it has rectified an error made in the class 10 answer sheets. Recently, students who appeared in the term 1 Odia exam reported some errors in the answer keys.

Notably, this is the first time CBSE has held MCQ-based exams and declared results in offline mode. This issue was highlighted by a class 10 boy who wrote on Twitter, "Respected Sir, On the term 1 exam for the CBSE 10th class Odia question paper, 11 answers out of the given answer keys are wrong. Please look into the matter," he tweeted and tagged the Education Minister, and demanded grace marks for these questions. Taking note of the issue, CBSE formed an expert committee to examine the discrepancies raised in the representation.

CBSE Term 1 Result: Class 10 Odia paper resolved; 28,310 students benefitted

According to an official notification issued by the Board, "The Committee submitted its report at 6.00 PM on March 14, 2022, and based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee." The revised performance of the students has been sent to the concerned schools for onward information about the students.

"A total of 28310 students have benefited as a result of this revision," CBSE added.

It is to be mentioned here that the Board has also made available the online dispute redressal mechanism for term 1 examinations, which will be available till March 26. However, CBSE added that disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of term 2 results. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: PTI/ Representative