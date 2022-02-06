CBSE Term 1 Result Likely To Be Out Next Week, Here's How To Check On Digilocker & Website

CBSE term 1 results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the term 1 results soon. The Board has not announced any official date for releasing CBSE result yet. However, it is being expected to be out by next week. Once released, students who took the exam will be able to check the results on official website. Along with checking it on official website, CBSE class 10th 12th result 2022 can also be checked via SMS and through DigiLocker. The steps that has to be followed to check the results have been mentioned below.

Websites to check CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result

cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here is how to check scores on website

Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above to check CBSE class 10th results or class 12th results

On the homepage, look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references

How to check CBSE term 1 results via SMS

CBSE results may also be available through SMS. Students will be able to check results by registering their phone numbers. The SMS could be sent individually for both 10th and 12th classes.

How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

How to view results on Digi locker