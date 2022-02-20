CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Today? Here's What Official Says

Quick links:
CBSE Term 1 result update: Lakhs of students who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Term 1 exam are eagerly waiting for results to be out. To be noted that the CBSE has not released the Term 1 result release date. However, it is being expected to be released within a week.
As of now, it was likely that the result will be released on Sunday but an official source confirmed to the media that results will not be out today. Once released, the result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Official websites on which result can be checked is also mentioned below.
CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were conducted in November-December in objective type answer mode through the OMR sheet. However, CBSE will not declare any pass or fail status in Term 1 exams but its marks will be added with students’ scores in the Term 2 exam to calculate the final board exam result. CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin from April 26, 2022, in offline mode and the date sheet will be released shortly.