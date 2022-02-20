Last Updated:

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Today? Here's What Official Says

CBSE term 1 results 2022 are expected to be out within a week. The steps to download the CBSE class 10 & 12 results have been attached below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE

Image: PTI


CBSE Term 1 result update: Lakhs of students who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Term 1 exam are eagerly waiting for results to be out. To be noted that the CBSE has not released the Term 1 result release date. However, it is being expected to be released within a week.

As of now, it was likely that the result will be released on Sunday but an official source confirmed to the media that results will not be out today. Once released, the result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Official websites on which result can be checked is also mentioned below. 

CBSE result: Websites to check Term 1 result

  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. cbse.gov.in

CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were conducted in November-December in objective type answer mode through the OMR sheet. However, CBSE will not declare any pass or fail status in Term 1 exams but its marks will be added with students’ scores in the Term 2 exam to calculate the final board exam result. CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin from April 26, 2022, in offline mode and the date sheet will be released shortly.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here is how to check scores on the official website

  • In order to check CBSE Result 2021, students should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, candidates should look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022
  • Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references

How will scorecards be prepared?

  • The Class 10 or 12 CBSE result scorecard of term 1 will mention the marks obtained in each of the papers
  • The final result will be released after the end of term 2.

Image: PTI

First Published:
