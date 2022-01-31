CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Released Soon; Check Key Points Here

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 date is expected to be declared soon on the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students must note that they need to use their roll numbers and registration numbers to download the CBSE term 1 results. Students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker.

The term 1 examination had multiple-choice questions (MCQ), including case-based MCQs and MCQs of the assertion-reasoning type. The examination was held for a duration of 90 minutes, covering 50 per cent of the rationalized syllabus. Meanwhile, the board has also released the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 sample papers on the CBSE website. The CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 was held on December 22, 2022. Because the board exams were canceled last year due to the pandemic, CBSE has decided to hold them in two phases this year.

Direct Link

To download the CBSE Term 1 result candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - CBSE Term 1 Results 2022

CBSE Result 2022: Here's how to check CBSE Term 1 Results

Step 1: Once the result is out, candidates need to visit the CBSE websites—cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, select the link for Class 10, 12, and Term 1 results.

Step 3: On the login window, carefully enter the roll number and school number.

Step 4: Download the scorecards and print the results for future reference.

( Image: PTI/ Representative )