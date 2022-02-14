CBSE Term 1 Results Likely To Be Out This Week, Here's How To Check Scores On Website

CBSE term 1 results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the term 1 results soon. It must be noted that as of now, the Board has not announced any official date for releasing the CBSE result yet. However, it is being expected that the results may be released this week. Once it will be released, registered students who took the term 1 exam will be able to check the results on the official website. Apart from uploading it on the official website, the board will also upload results on DigiLocker. Here are the steps that candiadtes will have to follow to download the class 10th or 12th term 1 results.

Official websites to check CBSE results

cbseresults.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Steps check scores on the official website

Candidates who took the exam visit any of the official websites mentioned above to check CBSE class 10th results or class 12th results

On the homepage, candidates should look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download the result and also take its printout for future references

Steps to create an account on Digilocker

Candidates should go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number to register

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, the account will be created

Here is how to view results on the Digi locker

Go to the Digilocker app

Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin that was created during registration

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

Results will be displayed on the app, download the same

CBSE term 2 board exam to begin from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Board exam term two schedule. The term II board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 26, 2022. As scheduled, the board exams will be conducted in offline mode. Board has also released the term II sample papers for both classes 10 and 12. Sample paper clarifies that exams will be conducted in a descriptive model with long and short-form questions.