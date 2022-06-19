CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Know When To Expect Class 10, 12 Result

CBSE Term 2 result date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10 term 2 results this month. The class 12 or inter-term 2 result is expected to be out in July 2022. It should be noted that as of now, no official dates have been announced by the board for releasing results.

As per sources, "The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 has almost been completed, the result date will soon be finalised." Once released, the result will be available for download on the official websites.

CBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 - Where to check results

cbse.gov.in cbresults.nic.in

Students should be aware that the CBSE term 2 results 2022 will have the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams. Meanwhile, for the term 1 result, the board sends result sheets to schools, and students collect their mark sheets from the respective schools. Here is how to download CBSE board results 2022.

CBSE 10th results 2022: Here is how to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the class 10 term 2 result link

Step 3: On the redirected page, enter the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

CBSE 12th results 2022: Step-by-step guide to download result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, look for result tab and then click on class 12 term 2 result

Step 3: Then enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After submitting the required details, the inter or class 12 result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

This year, a total of 21 lakh students took their Class 10 exam. Over 14 lakh students appeared for class 12 term 2 exams 2022. The students need to secure a minimum of 30% marks to clear the Class 10 and 12th exams.