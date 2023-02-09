CDAC To Declare C-CAT Ranks 2023 For PG Diploma Admissions Today; Here's How To Check

C-CAT Ranks 2023: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will declare the results of the Common Admission Test (C-CAT) for PG Diploma admissions on February 9. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the CDAC's CAT can check their ranks on cdac.in. The examination was conducted on January 28 and January 29.

Candidates who clear the test can select courses and centres for the first round of counselling between February 9 and 15. The results for the first round of seat allocation will be declared on February 17, while the second round counselling result will be released on February 27 and results of third round counselling will be out on March 9. After seat allotment results are announced, the selected candidates will have to pay for the first installment of course fee, which is ₹10,000 + GST. Selected students get admission for a 6-month PG Diploma programme. The list of courses are as follows:

PG Diploma in Advanced Computing (PG-DAC) PG Diploma in Mobile Computing (PG-DMC) PG Diploma in VLSI Design (PG-DVLSI) PG Diploma in IT Infrastructure, Systems and Security (PG-DITISS) PG Diploma in Geoinformatics (PG-DGi) PG Diploma in Embedded System Design (PG-DESD) PG Diploma in Internet of Things(PG-DIoT) PG Diploma in Big Data Analytics (PG-DBDA) PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence(PG-DAI)) PG Diploma in Advanced Secure Software Development(PG-DASSD) PG Diploma in Robotics & Allied Technologies (PG-DRAT).

How to check CDAC C-CAT 2023 ranks

Visit the CDAC official website, cdac.in.

Go to 'Education and Training' tab

Choose 'PG diploma courses' option

The the result link will be flashing

Click on the result link

Key in your login details.

Submit and view result.

About C-CAT exam

C-CAT has three sections (Section A, Section B, Section C) of one hour duration each. As shown in Table 5, depending on the category of courses selected by the candidate, he/she will have to either appear for just one test paper (Section A) or two test papers (Section A and Section B) or all the three test papers (Section A, Section B and Section C). The medium of C-CAT is English.