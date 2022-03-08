CEED Result 2022 Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecards

CEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022. Registered candidates who took the entrance examination can download their scorecard now. It can be downloaded from the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their ID and password.

“CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, refer the Information Brochure. The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status,” IIT Bombay said.

CEED Result 2022: Check important dates here

Result CEED 2022 has been released on March 8, 2022

The candidates can download scorecards from March 12 onwards

Result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 is scheduled to release on March 10, 2022

It can be downloaded from offcial website uceed.iitb.ac.in till March 14, 2022.

"CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," the notification mentioned.

Here is how to check CEED 2022 result

Candidates should go to the official website www.ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, look for scorecard tab

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details to log in

Post logging in, the result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check result

About CEED 2022

CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. To be noted that CEED qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. Whereas UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.