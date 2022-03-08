CEED Result 2022 Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022. Registered candidates who took the entrance examination can download their scorecard now. It can be downloaded from the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their ID and password.
“CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, refer the Information Brochure. The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status,” IIT Bombay said.
"CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," the notification mentioned.
CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. To be noted that CEED qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. Whereas UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.