CEED Result 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Result Tomorrow, Follow These Steps To Check

CEED Result 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is scheduled to announce the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The result will be available for download till March 12, 2022. Once released, the result can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the CEED and UCEED results, candidates will have to login using their login ID and password on the result window.

“CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, refer the Information Brochure. The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status,” IIT Bombay said.

UCEED, CEED Result 2022

Result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 is scheduled to release on March 10, 2022

It can be downloaded from offcial website uceed.iitb.ac.in till March 14, 2022.

After the cut off for Part A is released, the final result will be declared on March 10. Candidates will be able to check the results by using their user login and password which they created during registration process. The scorecards for UCEED 2022 will be available on website from March 14 to June 14, 2022.

Here is the direct link to check CEED result

Here is how to check CEED result 2022

Candiadtes should go to the official website www.ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the result link and click on it

Caniddates will be redirected to anoher page where they will have to enter the required details

Submit the credentials and click on download result

The result will be diaplayed on screen

Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

About CEED AND UCEED

CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools. UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.