Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

IIT Bombay to declare CEED Results 2023 today, here's how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to declare the results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) today, March 6.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to declare the results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) today, March 6. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can check the outcome on the official website of CEED — ceed.iitb.ac.in. Successful candidates in the CEED examination will be eligible for admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programs in design.

How to Check the CEED 2023 Result:

  1. Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  2. Click on the “Results” link available on the homepage.
  3. Select the “CEED 2023 Result” link provided on the page.
  4. Enter your login credentials, including username and password, in the designated fields on the login page.
  5. Your CEED 2023 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the result in PDF format for future reference.

Following the result declaration, the IIT will release the merit list based on the scorecard, with 25 percent weightage given to Part A and 75 percent to Part B of the paper. The scorecard will be available for download from March 11, and candidates can access it until June 12. It's important to note that the scorecard will remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration.

The CEED and UCEED examinations were both conducted on January 21, from 9 am to 12 pm. The draft answer key for Part-A was released on January 23.

CEED serves as a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at prestigious institutions like IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee, as well as PhD programs at various IITs and design schools. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the CEED 2023 results.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Whatsapp logo