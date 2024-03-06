×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

CEED Results 2024 Declared by IIT Bombay; Here's Direct Link to Check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024. Here's direct link to check.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the CEED 2024 examination can now check their results on the exam portal, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

A message posted on the exam website states, "CEED 2024 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 11 onwards."

Advertisement

The scorecards for the CEED 2024 exam will be available for download starting from March 11. To access the CEED 2024 results, candidates need to log in using their email addresses and passwords, which are their login credentials.

The CEED 2024 examination consisted of two parts: Part-A and Part-B. Part-A comprised objective questions of three types: Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ). On the other hand, Part-B included five questions related to design, drawing, and writing skills.

Advertisement

The final CEED score is calculated by giving 25% weightage to the marks obtained in Part-A and 75% to Part-B. Moreover, the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 are scheduled to be announced on March 8.

Both the CEED and UCEED exams were conducted on Sunday, January 21. The answer keys for these exams have already been released.

Advertisement

How to check CEED 2024 results:

1. Visit the official CEED website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
2. Navigate to the CEED 2024 result page.
3. Enter your email address and password to log in.
4. Check and download your result.

Advertisement

Direct link to check CEED result 2024

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to access their CEED 2024 results smoothly.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip released for March 16 to 20 exam

    Education16 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Boating Destinations In India

    Travel19 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation likely to be 4.5% in FY25: CRISIL

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo