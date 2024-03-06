Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the CEED 2024 examination can now check their results on the exam portal, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

A message posted on the exam website states, "CEED 2024 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 11 onwards."

The scorecards for the CEED 2024 exam will be available for download starting from March 11. To access the CEED 2024 results, candidates need to log in using their email addresses and passwords, which are their login credentials.

The CEED 2024 examination consisted of two parts: Part-A and Part-B. Part-A comprised objective questions of three types: Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ). On the other hand, Part-B included five questions related to design, drawing, and writing skills.

The final CEED score is calculated by giving 25% weightage to the marks obtained in Part-A and 75% to Part-B. Moreover, the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 are scheduled to be announced on March 8.

Both the CEED and UCEED exams were conducted on Sunday, January 21. The answer keys for these exams have already been released.

How to check CEED 2024 results:

1. Visit the official CEED website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the CEED 2024 result page.

3. Enter your email address and password to log in.

4. Check and download your result.

Direct link to check CEED result 2024

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to access their CEED 2024 results smoothly.