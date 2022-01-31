CEED, UCEED 2022 Final Answer Keys Of Design Entrance Test To Be Released Today

The final answer keys for part A of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 will be published today, January 30, 2022. All those candidates who have participated in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official websites: ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. CEED 2022 and UCEED 2022 were conducted on January 23. Both the tests were held in two different parts--Part A and Part B. While Part A was objective and computer-based, Part B was descriptive.

Candidates who will qualify for UCEED will become eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. While CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur, and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools. Candidates should be aware that the final CEED marks will be calculated by allocating 25% of their marks to Part A and 75% of their marks to Part B. On March 8, CEED 2022 results will be announced. The cut-off marks for Part A of UCEED 2022 will be announced on February 10, and the UCEED results will be declared on March 10.

CEED 2022 Part A Final Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: To download the Part A Final Answer Key candidates need to visit the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on " CEED Answer Key"

Step 3: The final answer key of CEED will now be displayed on the screen in the form of a pdf file

Step 4: Download the pdf file of the answer key

UCEED 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on ‘UCEED Answer Key’ on the homepage.

Step 3: The answer key of UCEED will appear on the screen in PDF file format

Step 4: Download the pdf file of the answer key

