CEED, UCEED 2022 Final Answer Keys Of Design Entrance Test To Be Released Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The final answer keys for part A of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 will be published today, January 30, 2022. All those candidates who have participated in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official websites: ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. CEED 2022 and UCEED 2022 were conducted on January 23. Both the tests were held in two different parts--Part A and Part B. While Part A was objective and computer-based, Part B was descriptive.
Candidates who will qualify for UCEED will become eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. While CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur, and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools. Candidates should be aware that the final CEED marks will be calculated by allocating 25% of their marks to Part A and 75% of their marks to Part B. On March 8, CEED 2022 results will be announced. The cut-off marks for Part A of UCEED 2022 will be announced on February 10, and the UCEED results will be declared on March 10.