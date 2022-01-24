Last Updated:

CEED, UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Provisional Answer Key Tomorrow

CEED, UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay is scheduled to release the provisional answer key on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. It can be checked by following these steps.

CEED

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) is scheduled to release the answer key for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. CEED 2022 answer key is for the exam which took place on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. To be noted that the UCEED 2022 result is likely to be released in March 2022.

The website reads that the result will be declared on March 10, 2022. However, the date is tentative and is subject to change. To be noted that the answer key which will be released on Tuesday will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be given time and opportunity to raise objections. They can raise objections till January 27, 2022 (5 PM). Considering the objections raised by candidates, the main and final answer key of UCEED 2022 will be out on January 31.

The answer key will be released for Part A of UCEED 2022. The cut-off list for the same is expected to be released in February second week. After the cut off for Part A is released, the final result will be declared on March 10.  Candidates will be able to check the results by using their user login and password which they created during registration process. The scorecards for UCEED 2022 will be available on website from March 14 to June 14, 2022.  

 UCEED 2022: Check important dates

  • Submission of Online Application for B.Des from March 14 to March 31
  • Seat allotment Part 1 on April 10, 2022
  • Seat allotment Part 2 on May 10, 2022
  • Seat allotment Part 3 on June 10, 2022

CEED Result 2022: How to download provisional answer key

  • Go to the official website of the Common Entrance Exam for Design CEED 2021 at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘CEED 2021 provisional answer key’ section and click on the ‘Candidate portal’ link.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on login.
  • Candidates will have to enter the required credentials like the registered email ID and password and login
  • The CEED 2021 provisional key will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download and take its printout for future use
