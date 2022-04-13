CFA Results Of February 2022 Exam Declared, 36% Of Students Pass Level 1 Exams

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has declared the CFA results of level 1 exams on April 12. The CFA Results for level 2 exam that was held in February will be declared on April 19. The pass rate for the first level of CFA exam recorded an increase. The average pass rate is nearly 41% according to the association.

CFA Results 2022 pass rate

In February, 36% of candidates passed the Level I test, up from a 27% success rate for those who sat for the exam in November, and 26% in August, the CFA Institute said Tuesday. The average pass rate for the past decade is about 41%, according to the association.

“With most of our February test center locations proceeding as normal and not disrupted by pandemic-related cancellations, we saw the pass rate move closer to historical averages as we expected it would,” Chris Wiese, managing director for credentialing at the institute, said in a statement.

While the association is still dealing with pandemic conditions in parts of the world, most candidates are going through the three-part CFA program “at the usual pace and with pass rates at historical norms,” Wiese said.

About CFA Exam

A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter is a designation given to those who have completed the CFA Program and completed acceptable work experience requirements. The CFA Program is a three-part exam that tests the fundamentals of investment tools, valuing assets, portfolio management, and wealth planning. The CFA Program is typically completed by those with backgrounds in finance, accounting, economics, or business. CFA charterholders earn the right to use the CFA designation after program completion, application, and acceptance by CFA Institute. CFA charterholders are qualified to work in senior and executive positions in investment management, risk management, asset management, and more.

