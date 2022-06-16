CG PET Result 2022 Released: Direct Link And Step-by-step Guide To Check Your Score

CG PET Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has released the CG PET 2022 result. All those candidates who have appeared for the CG PET 2022 exam can check the result by visiting the official website - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates are required to enter their roll number to access the result. The results have been declared for the entrance exam that was held on May 22.

The details mentioned on the CG PET Result would consist of marks, rank, candidate’s name, category, gender, roll number, and others. Along with the result, the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has also released the topper's list. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the CG PET result and also provided a direct link along with the toppers list.

CG PET Result | Here's how to check CG PET 2022 Score

Step 1: To check the CG PET 2022 result, candidates are required to visit the official website of CG PET - vyapam.cgstate.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, candidates need to click on the link that says 'CG PET result' appearing on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must then enter their credentials, such as their roll number and password.

Step 5: Then, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The CG PET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Review and download the result.

Step 8: It is recommended that candidates print the results for future reference.

CG PET Result 2022 declared

Here's the direct link to check CG PET Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

CG PET | Toppers List

Rank 1 - Palak Agrawal

Rank 2 - Akash Jha

Rank 3 - Neeraj Bandhey

Rank 4 - Kshitij M Gajbhiye

Rank 5 - Saniddhya Singh

Rank 6 - G S P J Ronith

Rank 7 - Ayush Sahu

Rank 8 - Chitransh Agrawal

Rank 9 - Yash Singh Bhadauria

Rank 10 - Himanshu Sahu

