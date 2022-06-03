CG SOS Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Chhattisgarh Open Schooling 10, 12 Results

Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur is expected to declare the results of CG SOS class 10th and 12th exams 2022 on Friday, June 3. As per the reports, the CG SOS results 2022 will be released at 12 noon on June 3. Candidates who have appeared for the CG open schooling exam will be able to check their results online at results.cg.nic.in or https://sos.cg.nic.in/.

CG SOS Results 2022

Approximately,1.5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the CG SOS 10th 12th Results 2022. Once released, the candidates will be able to check them on official websites of CG Board. A list of websites to check CG SOS results 2022 has also been provided below:

List of websites to check Chhattisgarh CG SOS Results 2022

sos.cg.nic.in results.cg.nic.in indiaresults.com etc.

How to check CG SOS Result 2022 online

Visit the official website- sos.cg.nic.in or any other website mentioned above

Click on the Chhattisgarh Board SOS result 2022 link

Select class 10 to class 12 SOS Result from the option

Key in the required login credentials such as roll number

Your CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted the class 12th exam for open schooling students from April 1 to May 2. The exam that was scheduled for April 30 was then postponed to May 4. Hence, the CG SOS class 12th exam concluded on May 4. The CG SOS class 10th exam was held from April 2 to April 30. The practical exams were concluded by May 2.